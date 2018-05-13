Once there was a hill: A look at the rampant construction in Himachal, bypassing said rules

Demolition drive at hotel Neel Giri at Kasauli after the Supreme Court order on May 01 2018. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Demolition drive at hotel Neel Giri at Kasauli after the Supreme Court order on May 01 2018. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

In February 2017, an application filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) sought permission to construct a lift in a heritage property on Shimla’s Mall Road. Age had caught up with the inhabitants of the household and the application asked that an eco-friendly lift with a machine-room that will be at “minimum height and will have minimal possible use of brick work” be allowed to be constructed.

“The applicant approached the NGT, saying the Municipal Corporation of Shimla was citing an earlier order of the tribunal and refusing permission,” says senior advocate Ritwick Dutta. In March 2014, the tribunal had “restrained” all respondents, particularly the municipal corporation and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, from raising or permitting any construction in areas covered under a notification of December 2000.

“The Municipal Corporation’s view was that if you ask for permission, we won’t be able to give it to you, but if you continue with your plans, we can legalise it later on,” says Dutta. The Himachal Pradesh government had, after all, rolled out at least six retention policies aimed at regularising unauthorised construction and come out with a law, which is now in court.

The applicant, however, was not in favour of an arrangement that circumvented the law and filed an application that pointed out that access to the property was through “steep step stairs” and the “family of the applicant comprises aged parents, who are 88 and 86 years” and, further, “the applicant himself is 60 years old and his wife will also be a senior citizen in a few years”.

Narayani Guest House begin demolished on Wednesday at Kasauli where ATP Shai Bala died in Firing. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Narayani Guest House begin demolished on Wednesday at Kasauli where ATP Shai Bala died in Firing. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Lawyers at the NGT reveal the “applicant” in this case is Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman, who had moved the tribunal on behalf of his “aged parents”, senior advocate Fali Nariman. Justice Nariman’s petition was added to an original application filed by Shimla resident Yogendra Mohan Sengupta, whom Dutta represented in the NGT. Sengupta had flagged off rampant constructions in Shimla and its surrounding hills, which, he pointed out, were originally planned to hold a population of only 25,000.

The NGT in December last year, granted permission to construct the lift, and a month earlier, the Tribunal, under former chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar had passed a detailed order on Shimla. The order noted that Sengupta had pointed out that the “population (of Shimla) as of today is even more than 2,40,000 besides the floating population of tourists, etc. The base of Shimla city is not on a stable valley. It is mostly built on steep slopes. 90% of the core city area has been constructed on slopes above 60°. All these constructions are against all the architectural and geological norms and this makes Shimla highly unstable and susceptible to natural disasters and also leads to soil erosion.”

Justice Kumar’s judgement went on to ban any new construction activity in the core areas of Shimla including green and forest areas. The tribunal issued 29 directives and pointed out that the state government had completely failed, leading to this dire situation. It ordered the constitution of a high-powered committee to maintain a check on any violation and stopped the state’s Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department from regularising unauthorised constructions in the designated 17 green belts and the core area in Shimla. In effect, it reversed significant changes made by the state that allegedly favoured violators.

The case is symptomatic of the rampant illegal construction that has happened over the last three decades in Shimla and Kasauli, two hill stations separated by a little over 70 km and which for years have borne the burden of being the state’s main tourism draws. The recent killing of an Assistant Town Planner, who was shot dead while supervising a Supreme Court-mandated demolition of illegal structures in Kasauli, served to remind how hill stations in the state had gone too far over the edge.

***

Demolition drive underway at some part of eight-floor structures on Dharmpur-Jabli road in Kasauli district. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Demolition drive underway at some part of eight-floor structures on Dharmpur-Jabli road in Kasauli district. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

According to a Government of India report on Spatial Distribution and Concentration of Landslides released in 2003, nearly 97.42 per cent of Himachal Pradesh is prone to landslides. Even a study done in 2016-17 by the Municipal Corporation of Shimla revealed that most buildings that have come up in the city after 1990 are prone to hazards.

The NGT’s expert panel led by Shashi Shekhar, a former secretary in the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, concluded that Shimla’s constructions have not only exceeded their “carrying capacity” but also pose grave dangers in the event of earthquakes.

With no land-use plan for the town, buildings have come up everywhere in Shimla, with few checks for soil quality, geology or rock stability. Several buildings in the Dhalli and Cemetery areas of Shimla have no approach roads for ambulances and fire engines. When people die in these parts, their bodies are carried over roofs of adjoining buildings.

So while the state’s hill towns have grown exponentially, key areas such as drinking water and sewage, parking places and traffic mobility have never received the attention they deserved, often with serious consequences.

In 2011-12, Shimla witnessed a jaundice outbreak when sewage water contaminated the city’s main drinking water supply, leaving two dozen people dead and affecting a population of 30,000. Several of the town’s water bodies, which used to be the main source for drinking water, it turned out, had been encroached upon.

Besides, Shimla and surrounding areas have seen several cases of building collapses, landslides and felling of trees. In 2016, nearly 341 children escaped narrowly when an entire block of a six-storey school building collapsed in Solan.

More recently, the Oberoi Clark’s, a heritage hotel near the High Court in Shimla, had to be closed down for over a month when parts of the building began to sink when a nearby lawyers’ chambers was being built on a nullah. A road between the chambers and the hotel had also sunk.

Experts, however, say the multiplicity of enforcement and regulatory agencies has made it difficult to enforce many of these rules. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Experts, however, say the multiplicity of enforcement and regulatory agencies has made it difficult to enforce many of these rules. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

N K Negi, the state’s architect-in-chief whose team is responsible for designing government buildings, blames “private builders for messing up things”. “All the open spaces in Shimla, which used to soak rain water, have turned into concrete. Most storm water nullahs, which used to flush out water during rains, have buildings on them. Most natural water sources in the town have either made way for buildings or dried up. There is an acute shortage of water round the year,” he says.

Yet, at least on paper, there are rules and regulatory bodies governing construction. According to provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1977, no construction or development activity can be undertaken in any Planning Area, Special Area or Deemed Planning Area without the prior permission of the Director of Town and Country Planning.

Experts, however, say the multiplicity of enforcement and regulatory agencies has made it difficult to enforce many of these rules. While Kasauli has the Cantonment Board and the Town and Country Planning Department, Shimla has the municipal corporation, the TCP and the Cabinet. For instance, if a person submits a plan for a hotel within the town limits, it’s the municipal body that clears the number of storeys; outside the city limits, it’s the TCP that grants approval. According to present municipal rules, commercial buildings can go up to six storeys plus an attic, but if someone decides to build more, the case goes to the Cabinet, which decides on the proposal. That’s also where allegations of political discretion and interference come into play.

According to TCP norms in Kasauli, commercial establishments can have three floors, plus a floor for parking. But the 3+1 norm has been flouted for years, with owners almost always adding floors and converting the parking area into office space.

In Shimla and Kasuli, every conversation of how easy it is to get round building rules in the state is sprinkled with references to the Jakhu ropeway and the state High Court, both in Shimla. The 13-storeyed ropeway, which links Mall Road to the 8,000-foot-high Jakhu hill, was commissioned in 2017; and the state High Court has nine storeys. Both are way higher than the municipality’s six-storeys-plus-attic limit, but were cleared by the Cabinet.

Himachal’s pace of construction gained momentum in 2005, after the Congress government enacted the HP Apartment and Property (Regulations) Act, which gave licences to real-estate builders and developers to build flats and apartments. The Act was ultimately scrapped in 2011-2012 after a committee set up by the state Assembly detected 5,143 instances of illegal construction, including raising of additional floors, encroachments of pathways, roads and traditional nullahs and damage to trees.

B S Malhans, conservationist and INTACH activist, says, “What ails most hill towns, especially Shimla, is not just the greed of people to keep adding boxes upon boxes as floors — the value of property keeps multiplying with every new storey — but that there is no fear of authority. Politicians dole out favours by getting illegal buildings regularised so everyone finds it easy to break the law.”

***

More than 80 hotels and resorts in Dharamshala and Mcleodganj are under the High Court radar for violations that include the lack of clearances from agencies such as the state Pollution Control Board and the tourism department. Ninety hotels in Manali face cases in the NGT for illegal constructions. Recently, several illegal hotels and restaurants operating on forest land in Kasol (Kullu) were sealed by the High Court.

Yet, despite successive court orders, the violations have continued unchecked. Between 2005 and 2016, the High Court questioned state agencies, including the TCP and the Shimla Municipal Corporation, at least five times as to how illegal construction was being allowed.

Hotel owner Vijay had threatened that he will commit suicide if the hotel was demolished, few hours later he fired on ATCP Shailbala during the demolition drive at Kasauli. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Hotel owner Vijay had threatened that he will commit suicide if the hotel was demolished, few hours later he fired on ATCP Shailbala during the demolition drive at Kasauli. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

In Kasauli, it was the NGT, which in May 2017 ordered the demolition of unauthorised constructions in hotels falling under the Kasauli Planning Area. The hoteliers and owners of the guesthouses challenged the NGT orders in the Supreme Court, which on April 17 ordered the demolition of the unauthorised structures.

What has aided unauthorised constructions in the state are the retention policies framed by successive governments. Between 1991 and 2008, there have been six such retention policies — executive orders aimed at regularising unauthorised construction. But in 2016, after a High Court order of 2014 against such retention policies, the government, for the first time, took the ordinance route, promulgating the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Ordinance on June 8, 2016, which was aimed at regularising 35,000 illegal constructions across the state.

Ahead of the state elections in November 2017, the then Congress government introduced the Bill in the Assembly. The BJP, then in the Opposition, not only supported the Bill but also led a delegation to Governor Acharya Devvrat, asking him to expedite his assent to the Bill.

On December 22, 2017, the HC struck down the amended law, making strong observations about how the government, instead of enforcing laws had come out with a legislation to benefit the builder lobby. “The fragile ecology of the state warrants demolition of all illegal constructions which are beyond the planning and permissible limits. …excessive construction in an unplanned manner only results in depletion of… civic amenities, burdening the stakeholders for providing the same beyond their limited resources and capacities,” the court said.

“This death is result of non-implementation of the law,” a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta observed while hearing a matter pertaining to Shail Bala’s murder.(Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) “This death is result of non-implementation of the law,” a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta observed while hearing a matter pertaining to Shail Bala’s murder.(Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Before the Supreme Court order of April 17 against the Kasauli hotels, the Cabinet took another decision in favour of the violators. As part of this, owners were allowed to make commercial use of that part of the property that was legal, that is, which had the necessary TCP and other approvals, setting aside the ‘illegal floors’. Now, as officials in Kasauli face the heat over illegal constructions, questions are being raised about where the buck should stop.

Ramesh Bhardwaj, who served as planning officer in the Solan TCP office until January this year, blames the 2016 retention policy for unchecked construction in the town. “Logon ne dhada-dhad gera de diya (People started building at high speed… ), buildings came up overnight,” says Bhardwaj, referring to how construction began even before the policy could be notified since politicians were already making promises. “People thought their construction will get regularised once the policy was notified,” says Bhardwaj, who is now Assistant Town Planner at Nahan.

Former Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan too blames retention policies by successive governments, besides the TCP and the Cabinet approvals. “It’s the TCP and its officials and also the Cabinet who are to blame for this rampant construction. Did you know that since 1979, there has been no development plan for Shimla? People kept raising illegal buildings in the hope of a retention policy or getting Cabinet approval even in the core areas and green belt,” he says.

Himachal Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Tourism) Manisha Nanda admits the need for sustainable development of hill towns. “In the wake of Kasauli, the government is working on plans to stop such events from occurring. The government is studying a proposal on how to strengthen the TCP and Urban Development departments so that there is a check on illegal constructions,” she says .

Malhans, who has also been on the state’s heritage committee, however, says, “We wake up only when the court or NGT passes an order. It’s simply because politicians don’t let the system work. There may be corruption at lower levels but politicians bend rules and policies to suit their interests.”

J C Kuniyal, senior environmental scientist at the Dr G P Institute of Himalayan Development and Ecology in Kullu, says constructions are done without studying the carrying capacity of the area and that, he warns, is an open invitation to disasters. “If a trekker can carry a load of only 10 kg and he is asked to carry another 20 kg, what will the consequence be? That’s what’s happening to most hill towns in Himachal Pradesh. We are inviting disasters,” he warns.

