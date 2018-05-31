Once a strong critic, Kejriwal now tweets that people are missing ‘educated’ Manmohan Singh as PM

File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express Photo) File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, once a strong critic the former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) prime minister Manmohan Singh, tweeted Thursday that people were missing the presence of ‘an educated PM’.

Kejriwal tweeted an article about the Indian economy and said people were “missing an educated PM like Dr Manmohan Singh”. He said that it was now dawning on people that their Prime Minister needs to be an educated man.

Here’s what he tweeted:

People missing an educated PM like Dr Manmohan Singh Its dawning on people now -“PM तो पढ़ा लिखा ही होना चाहिए।” http://t.co/BQTVtMbTO2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 31, 2018

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener has been a constant critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s policies but pulled no punches in the past in his statements about Singh.

In the past, he had accused Singh of failing to check corruption in the Congress and the UPA government.

He had once questioned whether Dr Harsh Vardhan, his rival from the BJP in the 2013 state elections in Delhi, was the party’s ‘Manmohan Singh’ in Delhi.

However, political equations have changed considerably since Kejriwal’s past criticisms of Singh.

Kejriwal has always accused the central government of using the Lieutenant Governor to prevent his government from being able to implement policies.

Kejriwal recently shared a stage with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, during the swearing in of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

