Onam 2017: Here’s the list of special trains running to and from Kerala

With Onam 2017 right around the corner, Malayalis are gearing up for their biggest festival of the year. Observed during the month of Chingam, Onam is celebrated to welcome and honour the beloved demon king Mahabali’s visit, as well as to mark the summer harvest. To help ease travelling, the Ministry of Railways has pitched in to the Onam 2017 celebrations by running special trains for people attending the festival in Kerala.

The festival officially begins on the day on which Malayalam star Atham falls. This is the day people start putting flower carpets (pookalam) outside their houses. The tenth day after Atham is the main day of the Onam festival, also called Thiruvonam. This year, Thiruvonam falls on September 4. The first Onam then falls on the subsequent day (September 5 -marked by the star Avittam) and the second day thereafter on September 6, marked by Chathayam.

The Ministry has scheduled 41 trips of the special trains between September 1 and September 10 for Onam 2017. As per a statement issued by Ministry of Railways, “These special trains are being run in keeping in view the pattern of traffic, commercial viability, operational feasibility and availability of resources.”

Here is a list of all the trains being run by the Ministry of Railways for Onam 2017.

Onam 2017: List of Special trains being run by Ministry of Railways between September 1 – September 10.

