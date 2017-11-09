One year since demonetisation: Note ban a tragedy for Gandhi family, says Smriti Irani

Union minister and BJP senior leader Smriti Irani (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Union minister and BJP senior leader Smriti Irani (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that demonetisation was a tragedy for the Gandhi family, which is now “synonymous with the word corruption”. The statement comes in the wake of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, calling the note ban a “tragedy”.

“It is definitely a tragedy for the Gandhi family, which is now synonymous with the word corruption. It is also a tragedy for a gentleman (Rahul Gandhi) who would want to withdraw Rs 4,000 just for show. It is definitely a tragedy for Mr Gandhi as elections after elections have been lost under his leadership,” Irani said at the BJP state headquarters in Lucknow on a day the party is celebrating one year of note ban as ‘Kaala-Dhan Virodhi Diwas’ across the country.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the Union minister said that if the party had been sure of its “strength” in the Gujarat elections, it would have made Rahul Gandhi the party president much earlier. She said when the Congress itself does not trust its leader, it is impossible that people in Gujarat will trust them.

Irani said that silence in the Congress indicates that the party has accepted that it was going to lose election in Himachal Pradesh and hence it was attempting to increase seats in Gujarat on the basis of caste and ‘jod-tod’ (defections of party leaders).

The minister further said that before the exit poll results were announced by news channels, Congress was saying ‘Mr Gandhi’ will be the president of the party soon. “Just after understanding that exit polls yet again reaffirm that under his leadership, he (Rahul) will yet again lose two other states, the Congress itself has declared that they will revisit the decision to make Mr Rahul Gandhi the president of their party,” Irani said.

On a question about progress by investigation agencies in probes into Panama and Paradise Papers and the allegations against Robert Vadra, Irani said that when she read the issue in The Indian Express, there were references to media companies. She said that she would not like to make any comment or interfere in the investigation process. “But, this is certain that the investigating agencies will take stern action on the basis of evidences,” she added.

