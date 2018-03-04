On World Wildlife Day, IFS officer trampled to death by elephant in Karnataka

Mani Kandan was the Conservator of Forests and Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. (Source: Facebook) Mani Kandan was the Conservator of Forests and Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. (Source: Facebook)

It may be a mere coincidence or just an incident that sheds light on the inherent dangers of wildlife conservation. In a tragic incident, a elephant trampled to death a Karnataka senior IFS officer in Karnataka’s Nagarahole Tiger Reserve that too on a day dedicated to protection of wildlife. Mani Kandan, who was the Conservator of Forests and Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, was attacked on World Wildlife Day when he went deep into the jungle to access the damage caused by a forest fire near Kakanakote close to the Kabini backwaters.

Mani Kandan was accompanied by two other forest officials when he had gone to inspect the extent of the damage caused by the mild fire. “After getting down from the jeep, they had walked for a while when the elephant attacked them from behind,” PTI quoted Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Punati Sridhar as saying.

Reports said there were two elephants that charged at the group, however, one of the tuskers chased them when they tried to flee. Mani Kandan was not able to escape and got trampled, suffering serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital in HD Kote, where he was declared dead. Reports said though the guards were armed, the elephant emerged suddenly giving them no time to react.

“He was a good officer, who was committed to the conservation of forest. He was posted as the field director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve two years ago,” Sridhar said. Manikandan was a 2001 batch officer and a native of Theni district in Tamil Nadu. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. An official confirmed that the last rites would be conducted at his native place.

