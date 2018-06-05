On World Environment Day, IRCTC launches bagasse-based food packaging on premium trains

This initiative by railways comes part of the Railways drive to go green. (Source: Twitter/@RailMinIndia) This initiative by railways comes part of the Railways drive to go green. (Source: Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Tuesday, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launched the trial run of the environment-friendly bagasse-based food packaging on eight premium trains originating from the national capital. “To mark the occasion of World Environment Day and as a small step towards its contribution to greener environment, IRCTC has today introduced complete biodegradable containers Beat Plastic Pollution for serving of breakfast and meals in several Shatabdi and Rajdhani Trains,” the railways tweeted from its offical Twitter account.

This initiative comes as a part of the Railways’ drive to go green as it also aims at boosting the nation’s sugarcane industry. Baggase is a by-product of sugarcane which is obtained after extracting sugarcane juice and also serves as a perfect alternative to petroleum-based Styrofoam and plastic products.

Passengers on premium trains will be served meals on eco-friendly disposable plates instead of polymer ones, as a part of the Railways drive to go green. This will boost Sugarcane industry. pic.twitter.com/5pv3XxhEA4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 5, 2018

“A Small Step to Beat Plastic Pollution: On World Environment Day, Indian Railways has started using fully biodegradable packages in 4 Shatabdi and 4 Rajdhani trains from Delhi, contributing towards a greener planet (sic),” Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

A Small Step to Beat Plastic Pollution: On #WorldEnvironmentDay, Indian Railways has started using fully biodegradable packages in 4 Shatabadi and 4 Rajadhani trains from Delhi, contributing towards a greener planet. pic.twitter.com/ILcwHN1wgK — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 5, 2018

The Indian Railways aims to introduce the bagasse-based packaging on all the Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains in the coming months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd