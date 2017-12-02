On VHP worker’s complaint, Uttarakhand Congress leader booked for sharing PM Modi’s morphed photo on WhatsApp   

Congress leader Sachin Munjal from Udham Singh Nagar district’s Rampura locality was booked on Friday night for allegedly sharing an ‘indecent’ photo of the prime minister on WhatsApp. (File Photo) Congress leader Sachin Munjal from Udham Singh Nagar district’s Rampura locality was booked on Friday night for allegedly sharing an ‘indecent’ photo of the prime minister on WhatsApp. (File Photo)

Two weeks after a boy was arrested from Shahpur-Kalyanpur village in Dehradun district for allegedly sharing a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , a local Congress leader Sachin Munjal from Udham Singh Nagar district’s Rampura locality was booked on Friday night for allegedly sharing an ‘indecent’ photo of the prime minister on WhatsApp.

Vipin Sharma of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), from Rampura in Udham Singh Nagar district, approached the Rudrapur police station on Friday evening to file a complaint against Munjal for allegedly posting the morphed photograph on WhatsApp where, according to Sharma, the prime minister was allegedly ‘depicted as a woman’. An FIR was subsequently filed late on Friday night.

“There’s a ‘Congress Parivar’ group on WhatsApp where Sachin Munjal had posted the indecent photograph against which I had filed a complaint in the Rudrapur police station,” Sharma said. Tushar Bora, SHO of the Rudrapur police station said that a subsequent FIR was filed against Munjal under section 292 (sharing of obscene photograph) of the IPC.

“The accused [Munjal] was taken into police custody on Friday night, and was released on bail [on Saturday]. We are yet to seize his mobile phone to check the relevant sections of the IT Act that would apply to Munjal’s case,” Bora said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App