On third day of Rajasthan visit, Amit Shah meets senior party leaders

Amit Shah will also meet BJP core committee members and vistaraks (full-time workers) later in the day to discuss ways to strengthen the organisation, the spokesperson said. Shah will return to New Delhi this evening, he added.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published:July 23, 2017 1:51 pm
amit shah, amit shah in rajasthan rajasthan amit shah, 2019 elections, lok sabha elections, BJP meeting, indian express news, india news BJP President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI)
BJP national president Amit Shah is on Sunday holding meeting with party leaders, including Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, MPs and MLAs, on the last day of his visit to Rajasthan. Shah is in Jaipur on a three-day visit to review preparations of the party for the state assembly elections, due next year, and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Raje, state BJP president Ashok Parnami and other senior party leaders are present at the BJP office, a party spokesperson said. He will also meet BJP core committee members and vistaraks (full-time workers) later in the day to discuss ways to strengthen the organisation, the spokesperson said. Shah will return to New Delhi this evening, he added.

