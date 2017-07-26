On the sidelines, Mamata reaches out to Congress: field Meira from Bengal

Banerjee sent the party’s leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien to the Congress office with the message, sources said. O’Brien, it was learnt, came back within minutes and whispered the response to her. Banerjee sent the party’s leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien to the Congress office with the message, sources said. O’Brien, it was learnt, came back within minutes and whispered the response to her.

On the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony for the new President Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress reached out to the Congress with a brief message from party chief Mamata Banerjee — the TMC will not put up a candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal if the Congress fields former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

Banerjee sent the party’s leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien to the Congress office with the message, sources said. O’Brien, it was learnt, came back within minutes and whispered the response to her. She is said to have replied: “No, that was only for Meira Kumar, something that was commensurate with her stature. It sends a message that she did not make it as President but the Opposition sent her to the Rajya Sabha.” Kumar was the Opposition’s joint nominee for the President’s post. She lost to NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind but secured the maximum votes ever among Opposition Presidential candidates.

Six Rajya Sabha berths in West Bengal will fall vacant next month. There were reports about Kumar being in contention for one of them, but, sources said, the Congress leadership was yet to make up its mind. Thus, the Trinamool message generated goodwill but there was no immediate response. At the Opposition meeting in which Vice-Presidential nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s name was finalised, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah had mentioned that both Gandhi and Kumar — fighting a difficult battle —should be remembered when a winning opportunity arrives.

The terms of six Rajya Sabha MPs from Bengal will end in August — Dola Sen, Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Debabrata Bandyopadhyay (all TMC), Pradip Bhattacharya (Congress) and Sitaram Yechury (CPM). TMC has renominated all its MPs except for former bureaucrat Bandyopadhyay, who has not been keeping well. Former Congress leader Manas Bhunia, who recently crossed over to TMC, and Shanta Chhetri have been nominated for the remaining seats.

