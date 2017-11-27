On the Loose: Good God

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Express photo/Cheena Kapoor) Himanta Biswa Sarma (Express photo/Cheena Kapoor)

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Health, Education and Finance Minister of Assam, believes cancer afflicts those who have a “sinful” past. “People cannot compensate for sins against the unseen. But when you see the background, it will be found it was divine justice, nothing else,” said Sarma, while distributing appointment letters to schoolteachers in Guwahati. Mindbogglingly enough, Sarma went on to link poor performance of government school teachers not to wilful laziness, but also to divine justice. (The Indian Express, November 23, 2017)

It would be interesting to know what exactly qualifies as “sinful” for Sarma for him to make the breezy presumption that some people just deserve to get sick — more than others. Presumably, he thinks retribution occurs in direct proportion to the crime. The very simplistic, what goes around comes around.

So, roughly speaking, if we must draw a parallel between sin and illness, murder means lung cancer. For committing genocide — a galloping and harrowingly painful one, like pancreatis. Mere thievery deserves something milder, like curable leukaemia. For those of us yet not afflicted with the dreaded C-word but plagued with allergies and coughs, take some time out to feel sorry for all the ants we probably killed in a previous life.

The citizens of Assam, meanwhile, need to consider their health minister has coolly absolved himself of all responsibilities of improving medical facilities, by invoking karmic explanation for illness. One can only wish there was some truth to his bizarre logic: certainly then, more politicians would be terminally ill.

There are some necessary fictions we all tell ourselves to cope, in times of sorrow. However, people in public positions, who have been entrusted with improving the lot of Indians, have to relinquish their personal beliefs and at least, put up a show of sensitivity. Sarma’s shockingly unscientific opinion that illness is punishment for misdeeds, is unfortunately enough, a widely held one. It’s only too human to fall back on fantasy, or religion, when there are no rational explanations for random misfortunes.

Ever since the Big Bang, there are some fundamental questions of life that mankind and all faiths have tried to answer. Why? Why me? Every ancient text has attempted to make sense of why bad things happen to good people. All offer very superficial consolations. The Book of Job addresses why an allegedly just God allows evil to flourish, with the explanation that there are greater forces at work that we don’t understand but that shouldn’t sway belief anyway. The Bible refers to the wrath of God in the New Testament (“Vengeance is mine”), as an answer to sin.

Contrary to everything we see around us, Hinduism advocates that no bad deed will escape judgment if not in this life, another life. Going by that, the despot Pol Pot is having a really bad time right now for the terrible karmic debt he accumulated for wiping out 25% of Cambodia’s population. Frustratingly, he lived a full life and died of age-related complications. It brings to mind Oscar Wilde’s observation that life is seldom fair and perhaps, it is a great thing for most of us that it is not.

Rarely, if ever, do we see a shining example of karma playing out. The ISIS being defeated or Harvey Weinstein’s spectacular fall from grace are instances where we can feel a sense of righteous vindication. Mostly, there are no good or bad reasons for tragedies other than rotten luck. Though we may seek comfort from the fact that everyone arrives at grief, eventually. More than divine justice, the best explanation for cancer is the statistic one in six — a reminder that beyond a point, one can not control or ever completely prepare for the future.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App