On terror issue, Pakistan stands isolated: Amit Shah

“We succeeded in isolating Pakistan in the world in three years,” Amit Shah said. (File photo) “We succeeded in isolating Pakistan in the world in three years,” Amit Shah said. (File photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday said Pakistan is facing global isolation on the issue of terror, while India enjoys the support of the whole world in this regard. Shah said the support for India is a result of steps taken by the Narendra Modi government.

The BJP chief, who is on a three-day visit to Haryana, was addressing a press conference here on the second day of his visit. He said the Modi government has taken several stringent steps to curb terror activities.

“We succeeded in isolating Pakistan in the world in three years,” he asserted. On steps to restore peace to the Kashmir Valley, Shah said action has been taken in that direction.

“Never before was anyone arrested who indulged in Hawala transactions. If any government took tough action against terror funds, it was done by only Narendra Modi government,” he said.

On the farm debt waiver issue, Shah said the state governments concerned could take a decision at their own level as clarified by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The BJP chief, who was flanked by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said the Modi government has been in power for three years, “but even the opposition has not been able to level any corruption charges.” “It is a decisive government,” he asserted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App