On stretcher, man deposes in court at Thane to get attackers punished

Sahib Mukim Ansari’s deposition before a Thane court mirrored a scene right out of a Bollywood movie. What happened to him was even more dramatic.

His both legs plastered, Ansari deposed in the court against four people who allegedly assaulted and tried to kill him, lying on a stretcher. It was an unusual scene in the courtroom of district judge R S Patil-Bhosle on Friday.

Lawyers and passers-by crowded the courtroom to see the man on stretcher recording his evidence to get his assaulters punished.

A scrap dealer by profession, Ansari, at times, doubles up as social worker in his area. He was abducted from his locality by the four and assaulted with rods and other objects. They later threw him out of an auto-rickshaw.

Ansari’s injuries were so severe doctors at a hospital had to operate upon him seven times. He has been bedridden since. The accused have been arrested and booked on various charges, including attempt to murder.

Ansari yesterday was propped up from his stretcher at the court, where his evidence was recorded by the assistant public prosecutor and he was also cross-examined by the accused’s lawyer.

