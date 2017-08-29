On sentencing day, security beefed up in Panchkula

Haryana Police commandos at Panchkula-Zirakpur flyover on August 25. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Haryana Police commandos at Panchkula-Zirakpur flyover on August 25. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Security was beefed up in the city on Monday when the quantum of sentence was being pronounced against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Rohtak. The Army was deployed in areas near the district courts and the Zirakpur-Panchkula flyover where the Dera followers and the police had clashed. The Army trucks were seen patrolling the city.

Heavy security was deployed outside the district courts which opened on Monday but the media entry was restricted by the police. Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh heard two cases and then left for Sirsa around 10 am.

Residents of Sector 4, which is near the Zirakpur-Panchkula flyover, remained indoors while residents of Devigarh village, from where the Dera followers escaped, were busy in watching news about Ram Rahim’s verdict in their shops.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Devigarh, said that he was present in his shop on August 25. “We were scared on Monday too. We had seen bodies lying here and there. On Monday we preferred to remain indoors,” he said.

Chemical not flammable: DCP

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh said that the chemical recovered from the fire tender which was seized on Sunday was not flammable. Sources said that the undergarments found from the Dera chief’s vehicles were of women who were part of Dera staff. The DCP said that they were investigating the matter.

