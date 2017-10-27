On second day of Uttarakhand visit, PM Modi to address IAS probationers, practise Yoga with them

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit to the hill state in less than 7 days (Express Photo/Renuka Puri) This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second visit to the hill state in less than 7 days (Express Photo/Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address IAS probationers at Mussoorie’s prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and give them tips on effective administration, officials said. On the second day of his Uttarakhand visit, Modi will also take part in a yoga session with the probationers and Kendriya Vidyalaya students at the academy, they added.

The prime minister is slated to attend a slew of programmes at the LBSNAA before returning to Delhi this afternoon.

Modi was accorded a warm welcome by Governor K K Paul, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and senior BJP leaders after he landed at the Jollygrant airport in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane.

About ten minutes later, he was in a chopper on way to Mussoorie’s Polo Ground helipad, officials said.

At the Academy in Mussoorie, Modi is expected to garland a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and then participate in a tree plantation programme, they said.

This is Modi’s second visit to the hill state in less than seven days.

The prime minister, who was in the state on October 20, ahead of the Kedarnath shrine’s closure for the next six months, will address IAS trainees at the Academy and attend cultural programmes organised by them.

Modi is scheduled to do yoga along with IAS trainees and students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya at the Academy tomorrow

