On Rajya Sabha membership, Sharad Yadav, Ali Anwar get Venkaiah Naidu’s notice

Naidu has forwarded the petition submitted to him by JD(U) leader in Rajya Sabha Ramchandra Prasad Singh — the Nitish faction had removed Yadav last week and elected Singh in his place. Naidu has forwarded the petition submitted to him by JD(U) leader in Rajya Sabha Ramchandra Prasad Singh — the Nitish faction had removed Yadav last week and elected Singh in his place.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has sent notices to JD(U) MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar to explain their position on a party petition seeking their disqualification from the House under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The petition by the dominant Nitish Kumar group of the party had claimed that the two MPs had “voluntarily” quit JD(U) membership by participating in activities of rival RJD, led by Lalu Prasad.

The party submitted visual and printed evidence of their participation in the August 27 rally of the RJD in Patna in support of the petition. Yadav and Anwar told The Indian Express that they received the notices on Monday evening. They have been given one week to respond to the notices. Anwar said, “One week is very inadequate for formulating a reply.”

Naidu has forwarded the petition submitted to him by JD(U) leader in Rajya Sabha Ramchandra Prasad Singh — the Nitish faction had removed Yadav last week and elected Singh in his place.

The JD(U) has 10 members in the Upper House. While seven of them have sided with Nitish, three have broken off. Yadav and Anwar are operating under the banner of a new forum, Sanjha Virasat. The third, MP Veerendra Kumar, who is on his own for now, is likely to join the LDF bandwagon in his home-state, Kerala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App