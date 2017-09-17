On PM Modi’s birthday, Andhra NGO sends 68 paise cheques as gift to highlight neglect of Rayalaseema

Reddy said that although there was a provision in the AP Reorganisation Act to give special economic development package to Rayalaseema, nothing much has been given to the region. (Source: Express photo) Reddy said that although there was a provision in the AP Reorganisation Act to give special economic development package to Rayalaseema, nothing much has been given to the region. (Source: Express photo)

A few members of Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi, a Kurnool-based NGO, sent cheques of 68 paise as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday to highlight the neglect of the backward Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Some of the members are farmers who are in distress due to the continuous drought-like situation in the region, B Dasarath Reddy, president of the Samithi said.

“Many rivers flow through the region but due to lack of irrigation and drinking water projects, farmers and people in this region face water shortage. We want to highlight our problems at the highest level so we are sending these cheques,’’ he said. Although, it is Modi’s 67th birthday some members assumed it was 68th and made out cheques accordingly. “It is a peaceful protest on our part but hope it will make a powerful impact,’’ Reddy said. The six cheques of which Reddy displayed photos were made out to Narendra Damodardas Modi and dated September 15.

Reddy said that although there was a provision in the AP Reorganisation Act to give special economic development package to Rayalaseema, nothing much has been given to the region. “The infrastructure projects taken up are coming up at a slow pace. Lots of things like steel plant, universities, railway zone etc were promised but there is no visible development,’’ Reddy said.Earlier, the Samithi had written to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who replied that the irrigation and drinking water projects were progressing as planned and the region would be drought-proof soon.

