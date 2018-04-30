On one-day polling: Calcutta High Court to hear case

SEC sources said that they will submit a detailed report on security arrangement for the polls before the Calcutta High Court. SEC sources said that they will submit a detailed report on security arrangement for the polls before the Calcutta High Court.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday will hear petitions filed by two political parties against the state election commission’s (SEC’s) decision to conduct a single-phase poll to the state’s panchayats. The last day for withdrawing nominations had ended on Saturday. The elections are scheduled for May 14.

The CPM and Party of Democratic Socialism, in separate petitions, claimed that the government cannot provide enough security for a single day’s poll to all booths. The BOP too may move the court over the same issue. “A decision has not been taken yet. But there is a possibility that we may move the court. We will let the press know about our decision soon,” said a senior BOP leader. State police and the government, however, had said they would meet the challenge.

Meanwhile, SEC sources said that they will submit a detailed report on security arrangement for the polls before the court.

