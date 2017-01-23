On Netaji’s 120th birth anniversary, PM Modi pays tribute, makes classified files available on website

PM Modi also said that he was honoured that the government were able to declassify the files pertaining to Netaji Bose following popular demand. (File Photo) PM Modi also said that he was honoured that the government were able to declassify the files pertaining to Netaji Bose following popular demand. (File Photo)

Saluting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 120th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made files related to the freedom fighter available on the Internet.

Files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are available on http://t.co/IftvV0e2V2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said: “I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism.”

“Netaji Bose was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests & wellbeing of the marginalised sections of society,” he tweeted.

He also said that he was honoured that the government were able to declassify the files pertaining to Netaji Bose following popular demand.

“Honoured that our Government got the opportunity to declassify files relating to Netaji Bose & fulfil a popular demand pending for decades,” he added.

Over the course of one year, the government has released files related to Netaji Bose in a step by step process. It is now a year after it first announced its decision to make the files public, that all of them have been compiled for public access on the Internet.

