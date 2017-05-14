On Mother’s Day, woman shot at by son for lecturing over bad habit

Anita was rushed to a nearby hospital where her condition was stated to be critical. Anita was rushed to a nearby hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

On a day when people world across were paying tribute to their mothers, a deranged son shot at and injured his 40-year-old mother after being rebuked by her over his “bad habits”, in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. Anita used to often reprimand her 21-year-old son Nikhil due to his “bad habits”, police said on Sunday.

Last evening, one of such heated exchanges between the two spilled over and Nikhil, in a fit of rage, fired at his mother using a pistol, at their house in Unn town, they said.

Anita was rushed to a nearby hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

Nikhil’s father, Krishan Pal then lodged a complaint against him. “A case has been registered against Nikhil under the charge of attempt to murder and he has been arrested. The pistol used in the crime has also been recovered from his possession,” circle officer Sunil Tyagi said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now