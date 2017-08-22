On morning walk, 22-year-old drowns in Hauz Khas lake, Delhi

This is the third incident of drowning in the lake in the last nine months. Express This is the third incident of drowning in the lake in the last nine months. Express

A 22-year-old man from Manipur drowned in Hauz Khas lake while on a morning walk with his friends, police said. The incident took place around 5.30 am Monday. Police said Horthan had come to Delhi from Manipur on July 27 and was staying with his cousins at a rented accommodation in Maharani Bagh. Police said he was in the capital in search of a job. Police said that around 6 am, they received a call from the Deer Park lake at Hauz Khas. A team rushed to the spot and found Horthan’s friends, Yurthing and Rizat, standing near the lake and screaming for help.

His friends told police that Horthan wanted to take a dip, so he took his clothes off and went into the water. Eyewitness, however, claimed that the three were playing near a boat on the periphery of the lake. Police called divers from the fire department and started to look for Horthan. They also called the staff responsible for cleaning the lake and, following a two-hour search operation, the body was fished out of the lake, police said. Police have recorded the statements of his friends and family. His sister works at a call centre in Delhi, while his parents and two siblings live in Manipur. The body has been handed over to the family following an autopsy, police said, adding that an inquest proceeding has been initiated.

This is the third incident of drowning at the lake in the past nine months. In December, 2016, a boy who had come to the lake with his friends drowned, while in March, an elderly woman on a morning walk accidentally slipped and fell into the lake.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App