On polling day, village on capital’s fringe hopes for DTC bus to go the distance

“The main road has been destroyed by a broken sewer pipeline. It’s been like this for two years.” Express Photo by Manoj Kumar “The main road has been destroyed by a broken sewer pipeline. It’s been like this for two years.” Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

WITH THE closest polling station twice as far as it should be, 3,000 voters in south Delhi’s Salapur Khera village have pinned their hopes on a DTC bus. The village, with a population of roughly 30,000 Purvanchali migrants, most of whom work at residential complexes and factories on either side of the Delhi-Gurgaon border, has no access to public transport for roughly 4 km. That’s also how far the polling station — in a primary school in Bijwasan — is for the 3,000 men and women who are officially registered to cast their votes in tomorrow’s MCD polls.

“The main road, which connects Salapur to Bijwasan and the rest of south Delhi, has been destroyed by a broken sewer pipeline. It’s been like this for two years now, no one in the village uses it,” said Chandrama Yadav, who works at an export house in Palam, pointing to a spot where the mortar road lies submerged.

The only other motorable road goes through Gurgaon and is much longer, Yadav said, adding that villagers prefer using three dirt roads to travel to Delhi or Gurgaon.

Most villagers, who settled here around 1990, travel on foot — though a few also own two-wheelers, autorickshaws and e-rickshaws. But given the sweltering heat and the 4-km walk, several voters The Indian Express spoke to said “20-25 per cent” of the village’s voters won’t make the effort to go on Sunday unless there’s transportation.

According to election commission guidelines, each polling station should not be farther than 2 km for any voter. And, revenue district officers told The Indian Express that in the national capital, Salapur Khera is the only settlement farther than 2 km from its polling station.

While some parties have offered to provide vehicles, especially to women, villagers said they expect a vote in return. “Getting a DTC bus means we aren’t obliged to anyone,” said Rekha Dwivedi, a resident.

Prompted by the peculiar situation, district magistrate (southwest) Abhishek Dev wrote to the Delhi government’s transport department earlier this week, saying: “The returning officer has requested the Delhi Transport Corporation to make necessary arrangement of bus service from Salapur Khera to MC Primary School, Bijwasan for the whole day on April 23 in order to facilitate the electorate as there is no public transport facility…”

Dev, who is also the district election officer overseeing the polls in southwest Delhi, told The Indian Express, “Providing transport to voters is not the responsibility of the administration or the election commission. But since it is very rare for a polling booth to be stationed farther than 2 km for voters — and this is the only such case in south Delhi — we have written to the transport department to facilitate a shuttle bus service which will charge commuters the regular fare.”

A senior official in the Delhi transport department said they have assured the district administration that a bus will be provided on polling day.

Dev said the district administration had set up the polling station at MC Primary School in Bijwasan in the last MCD polls as well because the village does not have a school, a government building or a private building that’s secure enough.

Returning Officer Angel Bhati said, “We held meetings with residents and candidates to work out a place. We identified a private building and a clearing in the village where a porta cabin could have been stationed, but local police gave us adverse reports for both locations. The village is densely populated and there is not enough space for residents to queue up or safely cast their vote.”

While most villages have a school where a polling station can be set up, Salapur has no such building. The next best option was a private dispensary, but that would have meant having to suspend emergency services for a day.

At Salapur, which falls in ward 48-S, residents said there is scarcity of drinking water, poor sanitation and kaccha lanes. “We have to buy water from private parties,” said Sri Ram Rai, a grocer.

Praveen Rana, the sitting councillor from the Congress, who is also contesting this time, said, “I have got street lamps fixed. But I cannot apply MCD funds to make roads in unauthorised colonies, and Salapur is one such colony. It pretends to be a village but it is not one. The Delhi government has the power to build roads, drains and fix water connections in these areas. I want to help the residents but I cannot do so legally.”

Devinder Singh Sehrawat, the AAP MLA from Bijwasan, said, “My constituency, like many other peripheral areas of Delhi, has been neglected and discriminated against by the party. Bijwasan has been allotted Rs 5 crore, whereas other MLAs, who are the party leaders’ favourites, have been allotted much more. I got a concrete lane built in the village, and five borewells and two transformers fixed with the money I could afford. The inner lanes which are non-existent and have to be built by the MCD. For external roads, I have written to the Delhi State Industrial Development Corporation (DSIDC) for funds.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now