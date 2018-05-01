On Maharashtra Day, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray makes Twitter debut

MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s debut on Twitter comes on Maharashtra Day, which is celebrated on May 1 every year. MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s debut on Twitter comes on Maharashtra Day, which is celebrated on May 1 every year.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray joined the microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday. The number of followers on Thackeray’s Twitter account @RajThackeray is continuously growing and more than 7,000 people have followed him till now.

The debut comes on Maharashtra day, which is celebrated on May 1 every year. The MNS Chief’s first tweet in Marathi read: “Today is Maharashtra day. Today Marathi Manoous got his own state and also got the recognition to Marathi language. To get this state, many people sacrificed their lives and suffered immense hardships. It’s a day to remember them and also to realise our responsibility. Jay Maharashtra!”

Thackeray had joined Facebook in September last year and is very active there.

On May 1, 1960, Maharashtra gained its statehood from the division of Bombay state. Since then people of the state celebrate this day as Maharashtra Day. Every year, a parade is held at Shivaji Park where the Maharashtra Governor makes a speech. The day is declared a public holiday with all schools, offices and companies under the jurisdiction of the State and central Government remaining closed in view of the celebration.

