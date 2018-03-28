On Kerala Red turf, green twist to agitation over a small paddy field

Activists of CPM-affiliated Kisan Sabha pitch support for proposed bypass through paddy field in Keezhattur; a section of CPM supporters opposes it. (Photo: SK Mohan) Activists of CPM-affiliated Kisan Sabha pitch support for proposed bypass through paddy field in Keezhattur; a section of CPM supporters opposes it. (Photo: SK Mohan)

What began as a protest by 60-odd farmers in a municipal town has turned into a battle of environment activists in Kerala. The farmers have been protesting against a proposed bypass through their paddy field in the CPM-dominated agricultural belt of Keezhattur in Taliparamba municipal town of Kannur.

On Sunday, scores of environment activists converged on Kezhattur in a movement they billed “Kerala to Keezhattur”, and took a pledge that they would not allow the paddy field to be reclaimed for the project. The previous day, the ruling CPM had gathered at the same venue to assert its resolve to execute the project, which had been envisaged by the previous Congress government.

The BJP has compared the movement to the 2007 agitation in Nandigram of West Bengal, where 14 farmers were killed in police firing while protesting against the then Left government’s move to acquire land for an industrial project. The BJP plans to bring farmers of Nandigram to Keezhattur next week.

The bypass off NH-66 is proposed to be 5.7 km long and 45 m wide. It requires the acquisition of 70 acres, including 12 acres in Keezhattur. Of this, the paddy field accounts for only 5 acres. And of the 5.7-km bypass, 1.4 km would pass through Keezhattur.

Keezhattur is a CPM-dominated village and the agitation against the party-led government came from within the communist cadre. In September 2017, a section of CPM workers agitated against the project through the village, immediately grabbing media attention. The agitators, all CPM cadres or sympathisers, formed a forum, Vayal Kilikal (birds of the paddy field) against the bypass alignment. The CPM ousted 12 members from two branches on charges of joining the agitation. They erected a shed on the field, stood guard by turns, staged a hunger-strike for 20 days, and formed a human chain to protect the field. They ceased the agitation after the government assured them it would look into their demands, then resumed on March 14 when the NHAI and state revenue officials began earmarking land for acquisition. Some 40 agitators threatened to immolate themselves. Taken into custody, they were released only after the officials had completed their survey. Other CPM workers extended protection to the land survey team.

Suresh Keezhattur, a former CPM worker leading the agitation, has become a familiar face in TV debates. “This is not an issue of Keezhattur alone,” he said. “In 2007, the LDF government had brought in legislation to protect paddy fields and wetlands. We don’t want the highway built through the paddy field. We are trying to implement what the CPM has stated in the policy.”

Asked how many land-owners are protesting, Suresh said he didn’t want to go into the numbers or the compensation offered by the government. “We will not back out of this agitation. The CPM had led several agitations against filling of paddy fields. Vayal Kilikal will take support from any party or organisation to prevent a road through our field, whatever the compensation,” he said,

NHAI liaison officer K Abdulla said, “Of 60 land-owners on this stretch of 1.4 km, 56 have already given consent for acquisition. In other villages along the proposed 5.7-km highway, paddy farmers have no objection. None of the agitators will lose his house, only a portion of his paddy land.”

A leader of Vayal Kilikal, C Manoharan, countered this: “Although the government claims 56 land-owners have given consent, 23 land-owners are still with us. Many have consented under pressure from the CPM.”

Abdulla said the NHAI is paying compensation at a very high rate. “In neighbouring Anthoor municipality, we gave Rs 3 lakh to 4.25 lakh for a cent of land (a 100th part of an acre) as per tariff fixed in 2013. Keezhattur is part of Taliparamba municipality. Those who surrender land for the bypass will get higher compensation as per the revised rate of 2015.”

About the alignment, Abdulla said: “At Keezhattur, we have aligned the bypass to the side of the paddy field and there will be culverts every 250 m to prevent waterlogging. With this alignment, 60% of paddy field will be available with farmers,”.

When the bypass was first proposed, the government had considered other options. Under one alternative, over 100 houses/business establishments would have to be pulled down. Under the alignment planned through Keezhattur, 30 houses would have to be demolished. Owners of such houses at Koppam village have already consented to acquisition. In Keezhattur, none of the agitators will need to give up his or her house.

Nambradath Janaki, 70, one of the faces of the agitation in the media, does not have an inch slated for acquisition. A farm worker, she lives at least 70 m from the alignment.

Except leader Suresh, none of the agitators has more than an acre at stake. Asked why farmers with 10 to 20 cents cannot take the compensation and buy more land, Manoharan, who farms one acre of leased land, said, “We are attached to this land. A road can be built, but can you build a paddy field or wetland that have evolved over generations?”

Local CPM leader and municipal councillor P Prakashan alleged, “The paddy field was lying idle until two years ago. They resumed cultivation in light of the bypass project.” Taliparamba’s CPM MLA James Mathew said: “If environmental conservation is their objective, would it be possible by protecting a 1-km stretch of paddy field in Keezhattur? The agitation by Vayal Kilikal does not have the backing of local people or farmers, so they are trying to whip up environmental concerns. Several other bypasses, which require conversion of large tracts of paddy fields, are under construction in Kerala. The LDF government has brought in legislation to protect paddy fields and wetlands. At the same time, there are provisions for reclaiming wetlands/paddy fields for public purposes, such as highways. The government has to take infrastructure development forward .”

The Congress has not officially backed the agitation, the proposal having come during its regime. The BJP has planned a march to Keezhattur on April 3, extending support to the agitators, and announcing that it would bring party workers from Nandigram to Keezhattur. BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas said the CPM should give up its stubborn stand on the bypass and that the central government is ready for a discussion on the issue.

