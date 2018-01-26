On Jan 29, ‘like-minded parties’ will meet in Delhi on how to counter BJP: Sharad Pawar

The ‘Save Constitution’ march is being seen as an attempt to consolidate anti-BJP forces ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP has organised ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the Mumbai. The ‘Save Constitution’ march is being seen as an attempt to consolidate anti-BJP forces ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP has organised ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the Mumbai.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday announced a meeting of “like-minded parties” in the national capital to discuss ways to counter BJP. “Leaders of all “like-minded parties” will meet in Delhi on Jan 29 to deliberate on the way ahead against BJP,” said Pawar.

Pawar and other Opposition leaders including Sharad Yadav, D Raja, Hardik Patel, Omar Abdullah, Dinesh Trivedi and Sushilkumar Shinde met in Mumbai today, ahead of the ‘Save Constitution’ march. The meeting took place at the official residence of leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in south Mumbai.

Also present at the meeting were NCP leaders Praful Patel and D P Tripathi and former MP Ram Jethmalani. Trinamool Congress has deputed Trivedi, a former railway minister, for the opposition march.

The ‘Save Constitution’ march is being seen as an attempt to consolidate anti-BJP forces ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP has organised ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the Mumbai.

Independent MP from Maharashtra Raju Shetti, the convener of the ‘Save Constitution’ march, who was also present at the meeting, said participants will gather at Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue near Mumbai University and walk to Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at the Gateway of India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App