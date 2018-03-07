On International Women’s Day, PM Modi to launch Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme in over 400 districts

PM Narendra Modi will also launch National Nutrition Mission on International Women’s Day. (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi) PM Narendra Modi will also launch National Nutrition Mission on International Women’s Day. (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi)

On International Women’s Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the expansion of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu. The government scheme, which has been launched in 161 districts, will now cover 640 districts across the country, according to a PMO statement.

Along with interacting with beneficiary mothers and girl children in Jhunjhunu, Modi will also distribute certificates to ‘best-performing’ districts under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme.

The PM will also launch the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) aimed at reducing under-nutrition and low birth-weight and bringing down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls.

The programme in Jhunjhunu will be broadcast in all schools in Rajasthan, IANS reported. Rajasthan Minister of State for Education Vasudev Devanani said the prayer meetings in the state schools will also include discussions on healthy nutrition. According to Devanani, instructions had been given to the education authorities for organising various programmes on recitations in connection with Beti Padhao Beti Bachao. There will also be quiz competitions on health-related issues during the prayer meetings.

