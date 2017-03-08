On Women’s Day, Arvind Kejriwal has a request for PM Modi: Unfollow abusive trolls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has for long engaged in a battle of words with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, claiming that the Centre has not been allowing his Delhi government to function to the best of its abilities. Political or administrative, Kejriwal is often found questioning the BJP-led government’s decisions, much of it on Twitter.

Today, as the world celebrates Women’s Day, the AAP convener once again had a request for the Prime Minister: Send a message to those who spread hate messages on social media websites. Unfollow and take action against them.

“Happy women’s day to all. On this day, I urge Hon’ble PM to unfollow all those who abuse n threaten women n take strong action against them,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Happy women’s day to all. On this day, I urge Hon’ble PM to unfollow all those who abuse n threaten women n take strong action against them — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 8, 2017

Several reports have collated Twitter accounts – followed by the Prime Minister’s personal handle – that have tweeted out abuses to women, some even threatening violence. Many of these accounts have display pictures of what appears to be the user posing for a photograph with Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister’s Office, however, has refused to comment on the issue.

Will Prime Minister Modi listen to Kejriwal this time? We’ll have to wait and watch.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd