On Independence Day, these flag hoisiting photos from flood-hit Assam will leave you shocked

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the eastern state, with nearly 100 people dead and millions affected. In his Independence Day speech today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the people of the country stand united with those affected by natural disasters.

August 15, 2017
While the nation celebrates India’s 71st Independence Day, these pictures from flood-hit Assam, depicting people hoisting the national flag are going viral on social media. The pictures show young children, students and the elderly saluting the flag despite being nearly submerged.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the eastern state, with nearly 100 people dead and millions left displaced. In his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the people of the country stand united with those affected by natural disasters.

