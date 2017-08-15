On Independence Day, these flag hoisiting photos from flood-hit Assam will leave you shocked

Floods in Assam have killed 95 people and left millions displaced. (AP Photo/File) Floods in Assam have killed 95 people and left millions displaced. (AP Photo/File)

While the nation celebrates India’s 71st Independence Day, these pictures from flood-hit Assam, depicting people hoisting the national flag are going viral on social media. The pictures show young children, students and the elderly saluting the flag despite being nearly submerged.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the eastern state, with nearly 100 people dead and millions left displaced. In his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the people of the country stand united with those affected by natural disasters.

These kids in this Primary School in Nashkara Village, Dhubri District, Assam deserves an award. #IndependenceDayIndia #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/I8Uuw47UO1 — Raju Das | ৰাজু দাস (@rajudasonline) August 15, 2017

Despite of heavy floods ;a teacher & students attending flag hoisting ceremony at their school in Assam.

Pic of d day☺#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ccD1fCpJT7 — TRISHNA DAS KUMAR (@TDasKumar) August 15, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd