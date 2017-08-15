On Independence Day, heritage line makes Red Fort visit easier

Schoolchildren create a formation during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Schoolchildren create a formation during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

With the Heritage Line in service since May, getting to Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations is likely to be easier for commuters this year. The Lal Qila, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk stations will be operational and additional ticket counters will be opened to accommodate the unusual rush expected in the morning.

“Additional staff will also be deployed to manage the rush after the ceremony… However, stations such as Lal Qila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will have limited entry/exit gates open during the ceremony time due to security reasons,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said Monday. The DMRC has also allotted two extra trains between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat section of Line-6 from 6 am to 1 pm on August 15. “This is to facilitate passengers covering interchanges at Central Secretariat, Kashmere Gate and Mandi House stations,” it said.

The only disruption in Metro service will be when the convoy passes through Tilak/Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. Train services between Indraprastha and Mandi House section of Line-3 will be put on hold briefly at the time.

Those on the road will face restrictive movement near Red Fort from 5 am to 9 am. According to a traffic advisory released by Delhi Traffic Police, only labelled vehicles will be permitted on Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail; Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail; S P Mukherjee Marg from H C Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk; Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort; Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg; and Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

