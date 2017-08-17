On Independence-Day, CM Amarinder Singh showers projects on Gurdaspur ahead of Lok Sabha bypoll

Fulfilling a long-pending demand of Gurdaspur, the CM announced a state-of-the-art new bus stand to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore. An amount of Rs 84 crore had been set aside for providing toilets and water connections to all rural households in the district. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Fulfilling a long-pending demand of Gurdaspur, the CM announced a state-of-the-art new bus stand to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore. An amount of Rs 84 crore had been set aside for providing toilets and water connections to all rural households in the district. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced a series of projects for border areas of Gurdaspur and Pathankot, including of health and education infrastructure, besides new cards under the MGNREGA scheme.

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat is due for bypoll following the death of MP Vinod Khanna. As many as 67,000 MGNREGA cards would be issued to beneficiaries in Gurdaspur and 30,000 in Pathankot, the CM said in his Independence Day speech here.

Fulfilling a long-pending demand of Gurdaspur, the CM announced a state-of-the-art new bus stand to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore. An amount of Rs 84 crore had been set aside for providing toilets and water connections to all rural households in the district, he said.

The CM also announced Rs 2.5 crore for upgrading the infrastructure of police stations in Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot. He said that though the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital had been shifted to the bypass, the dispensary with emergency, as well as maternity and child care ward would continue to function from the old building in the city.

The CM further said the water supply and sewerage works in Gurdaspur would be completed at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore. Another Rs 18 crore had been released for development projects in Dera Baba Nanak and other areas of Gurdaspur, he said.

Stressing the importance of ensuring the progress of the sensitive border areas, the CM announced allocation of Rs 44.02 crore for health infrastructure upgrade and Rs 118 crore for school infrastructure upgradation in Gurdaspur. Another Rs 45 crore had been allocated for disbursement under the old age pension scheme, in addition to Rs 7 crore for the ‘Ashirwad’ scheme, he said.

The CM also announced the construction of a new Sainik School in village Dalla Gorian of Gurdaspur tehsil.

Besides a Rs 67 crore outlay for the urban facelift of Pathankot and another Rs 42 crore for urban facelift of Batala, the CM also announced setting up of a PEPSICO bottling plant at Pathankot, where link roads would be repaired at a cost of Rs 55 crore. He also announced air connectivity to Pathankot, with flights set to be operational by September 30, 2017.

In other key announcements, the CM said the civil hospital at Fatehgarh Churian would be upgraded, with water supply and sewerage works in the area also to be completed at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore. A new Navodya Vidyalaya would also be set up in Fategarh Churian, he said, besides announcing the establishment of a new Revenue Sub-division, as well as a railway over-bridge, in Dina Nagar and a new degree college at Kalanaur. Among other development initiatives, the CM announced the construction of a new bus stand at Qadian.

Later, the CM inaugurated the newly built Gurdaspur District Administrative Complex, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Spread over six acres, the complex houses the offices of the DC and other administrative officials.

