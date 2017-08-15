On I-Day, RSS functionary calls for boycotting Chinese goods

He also said India is fast progressing towards self-sustainability and the youth must contribute in country’s development. The comments come at a time Indian and Chinese forces are locked in a standoff at Dokalam since mid-June. He also said India is fast progressing towards self-sustainability and the youth must contribute in country’s development. The comments come at a time Indian and Chinese forces are locked in a standoff at Dokalam since mid-June.

Amidst the Sino-Indian border standoff, a top RSS functionary today called for boycotting Chinese goods and promoting the use of ‘swadeshi’ products.

“China is constantly making efforts to grab the Indian market. So, Chinese goods should be boycotted,” RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said here.

He advocated use of swadeshi goods to check the “influx” of China-made items in the country.

“Our alert armed forces are capable of checking intrusion at the borders, but to prevent the country from economic slavery, people have to check the entry of Chinese goods into Indian markets,” he said.

“For this we have to inculcate in our behaviour the concept of swadeshi,” Joshi said after unfurling the tricolour at an event held here for students of various colleges on the Independence Day.

Joshi said that “we should not oppose modernity, but at the same time we should also not become economic slave to any other nation.”

After the programme, the students of the college were administered a pledge to boycott Chinese goods.

Meanwhile, the main function in the district was held at the Rustamji Armed Police Training College (RAPTC) ground where state’s urban administration minister Maya Singh hoisted the national flag.

