On his first visit to Jharkhand, VP Venkaiah Naidu exhorts all to contribute towards literacy

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu being welcomed Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das, on his arrival, in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday. Governor of Jharkhand, Droupadi Murmu is also seen. PTI Photo/PIB Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu being welcomed Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das, on his arrival, in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday. Governor of Jharkhand, Droupadi Murmu is also seen. PTI Photo/PIB

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon the people to participate in the literacy initiatives of the government, saying the old habit of expecting from the government would not help in realising the dreams of all round development. He is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, his first after becoming Vice-President. He would also lay foundation stone for smart city in Ranchi, which was awarded to Jharkhand when he was Minister of Urban Development.

Speaking at a programme on the International Literacy Day, Naidu said: “This is not the responsibility of the government only. There was a time in the past when people would think that it was for the government to do everything; while they would sit idle. Partly, political leaders had to do something with this habit…no doubt, all the governments in the past have worked hard, which has taken our literacy rate to around 80 per cent. But still, a lot of work requires to be done and all the stakeholders need to contribute.”

Naidu said that he inaugurated the initiative for literacy in New Delhi today, but he wanted that such things be taken out of Delhi. “That is why I had suggested Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das to hold a programme in the state. I congratulate him for holding such a programme,” he said, adding that even 20 per cent gap in literacy was a shame.

“There was a time when India was considered the vishwa guru (world teacher)….Our traditions, Our Puranas also give respect to women. Therefore, it is necessary that the focus is on making the women literate,” said the Vice-President.

Interacting with some of the neo-literate women, who asked him questions, Naidu, in reply to a query on what were the benefits of becoming literate, said: “The very fact that you are able to ask questions to the Vice-President in front of the state’s Governor and the Chief Minister is an indication of what wonders literacy can do for you.”

Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that the government was committed to make Jharkhand the second fully literate state by 2020 and called upon people to help in this endeavour.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd