On her 62nd birthday, Mayawati calls BJP and Congress partners in crime

BSP chief Mayawati called Prime Minister Modi a master of ‘big talks’ (File Photo) BSP chief Mayawati called Prime Minister Modi a master of ‘big talks’ (File Photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday called BJP and Congress “chor chor mausere bhai” (partners in crime) and said the saffron party was plotting a similar conspiracy against her as the Grand Old Party did against Ambedkar in 1951. Calling the Prime Minister a master of “big talks”, she said Modi, who gave the slogan “Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi” (everyone is Modi, in every home is Modi), had barely managed himself from being ousted in Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of her 62nd birthday, she said, “Modi wouldn’t have even barely survived if the Dalit vote share in Gujarat was 18 or 20 per cent like in other states. The Dalit vote share in Gujarat is only around 7 per cent… and that too the vote share of people of my own community is just around 2.5 per cent…Otherwise the Una case of Dalit harassment would surely have made him homeless,” Mayawati said.

Mayawati said Jignesh Mevani, the new entrant in the Gujarat assembly, did not win the elections due to Dalit voters, but because of support from Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel and Congress. “Jignesh Mewani, who won the elections as an independent candidate, did not emerge victorious due to Dalit voters, but because of the support of Congress and Hardik Patel. Congress, as a part of a well-planned strategy, did not file a candidate from their party on the seat,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Alleging that since independence both Congress and BJP were diving the society on the lines of casteism and communalism, Mayawati claimed BSP was the only party that was working on the policies of Baba Saheb.

The BSP supremo also touched upon the recent Supreme Court crisis, where four senior most judges had gone public with complaints about the Chief Justice of India. Mayawati said earlier the judiciary used to play the role of a constructive opposition and the country was satisfied that the roots of democracy were strong. “Now, the judiciary is fighting in itself and that is a matter of concern,” she said.

She also questioned why the ruling party was so afraid of holding elections through paper ballots. “If BJP leaders consider themselves honest, why are they afraid of conducting future elections through ballot papers. The Election Commissioner should think about this with seriousness, otherwise elections will just become a formality in the country,” Mayawati said. Mayawati also launched a book written by her, titled “A Travelogue of my Struggle-Ridden Life and BSP Movement – 13”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd