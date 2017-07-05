On heels of Kerala BJP petitions, minister set to review situation

According to officials, Ahir may hold discussion with state BJP leaders and the party’s Kerala unit president, Kummanam Rajasekharan, during his visit. (Source: File Photo) According to officials, Ahir may hold discussion with state BJP leaders and the party’s Kerala unit president, Kummanam Rajasekharan, during his visit. (Source: File Photo)

THE SERIES of violent incidents between RSS/BJP and CPM workers in Kerala has prompted the Centre to review the law and order situation in the state. Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj G Ahir is likely to hold a review meeting with Kerala’s chief secretary and director general of police on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, Ahir may hold discussion with state BJP leaders and the party’s Kerala unit president, Kummanam Rajasekharan, during his visit. As of now, there are no plans for him to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, sources said.

During the review of law and order situation, the Centre is likely to press for expeditious investigation and arrest of those involved in some high-profile political murders. The move comes following a series of petitions by the Kerala BJP leadership over the ongoing political killings involving the two sides.

Condemning the violent incidents, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier said, “No political party can claim monopoly in a democracy. But in Kerala, the political situation is something different. Here we can see prevalence of senseless political violence and political intolerance for establishing monopoly.”

Leaders of both the BJP and the RSS have alleged that the CPM -led LDF government in the state is shielding those behind the killings. CPM leaders have countered, claiming that their workers are victims of BJP and Sangh-led violence. Rajasekharan, who was in Delhi recently, has alleged that the CPM is “spreading violence through primitive methods”, and that “state-sponsored violence” is at its peak in Kerala.

Besides political violence, Ahir, who is in charge of internal security, is also likely to take up the issue of Islamic fundamentalist groups trying to target right-wing leaders. Ahir is also likely to discuss the rising cases of radicalised Muslim youths joining the Islamic State (IS). According to government estimates, 22 people from Kerala went to Afghanistan, and later joined the IS.

