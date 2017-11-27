On fifth foundation day, AAP promises a comeback in Goa

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a convention to mark the party’s 5th Foundation Day at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a convention to mark the party’s 5th Foundation Day at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on its fifth foundation day Monday, vowed to make a comeback in Goa by rebuilding it’s units from scratch. The party, which had unsuccessfully contested in 39 of the 40 constituencies in the Goa assembly election of 2017, lost its deposits in all of them except two.

The party’s state convenor, Elvis Gomes, said, “After the results there was disappointment among the party workers. But we managed to overcome it within two months and the party started working on rebuilding the units.” “The AAP has focused on certain constituencies and we are getting good response from the people there,” he said.

He added that the resentment against the current BJP-led government in Goa has made people realise the worth of having a party which works for the welfare of the common man. Gomes was in Delhi where the party celebrated five years of its foundation.

The party has witnessed its share of turmoil with one of its leaders, Ashish Kanekar, joining the Congress. Kanekar had unsuccessfully contested from the Valpoi segment in the 2017 assembly polls. Four other candidates had also addressed press conferences criticising the party leadership.

