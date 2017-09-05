On eve of PM visit, diesel exported to Myanmar

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for China to attend the 9th BRICS Summit. (Source: PTI) New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for China to attend the 9th BRICS Summit. (Source: PTI)

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden visit to Myanmar, public-sector Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in Assam began exporting high-speed diesel to the neighbouring country, with the first consignment of two tank trucks crossing the Indo-Myanmar border at Moreh in Manipur on Monday.

The tank trucks, or tankers, containing 40 kilolitres of high-speed diesel, were flagged off at Moreh for the journey to Tamu, in Myanmar, in the presence of officials of NRL and land customs department of both countries. The consignment was received by officials of Parami Energy Services Co Ltd, Myanmar, at Tamu, about 6 km inside Myanmar.

Myanmar is the second country after Bangladesh where NRL has exported diesel in recent past.

