On eve of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 79th birthday, SP office gears up for grand celebration

SAMAJWADI PARTY is gearing up to celebrate the 79th birthday of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow on Wednesday. Mulayam is likely to share stage with his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav at the SP headquarters, where preparations for the bash started on Tuesday. Mulayam is likely to address the workers at the event.

SP headquarters in charge Arvind Singh said: “Netaji (Mulayam) is in the city and he is likely to attend the event.” The last time the party had celebrated Mulayam’s birthday on a grand scale was in 2015. Mulayam’s relatives and then chief minister Akhilesh, along with his Cabinet, had celebrated the day at his native village Saifai. Music composer A R Rahman had performed at the bash.

In 2014, a two-day celebration was held to mark Mulayam’s birthday. It was organised by then Cabinet minister Azam Khan on the Jauhar university campus in Rampur. Mulayam, Akhilesh and Azam — all riding a Victorian era buggy “imported” from London — had travelled through Rampur city to the university. Mulayam had cut a 75-foot cake.

Last year, Mulayam’s birthday was not celebrated because of the internal feud in SP. Akhilesh, however, inaugurated the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on November 21 — the eve of his father’s birthday — with party leaders describing the feat as a gift to his father.

