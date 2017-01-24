‘On duty’ personnel absent: Act against 9th PAP Battalion commandant, says CEO

AS MANY as nine personnel in the 9th Battalion of Punjab Armed Police in Amritsar were found absent from duty during inspection by district administration on the direction of the Election Commission on Sunday evening. The inspection was carried out after a complaint was made to the EC. Among the ones found absent were those earlier attached to politicians and also among the 1200 security personnel EC had ordered to be withdrawn.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh has written to Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) recommending action against the commandant of the 9th Battalion of PAP and the official associated with keeping record of their duties. One of the security personnel withdrawn from Virsa Singh Valtoha, Akali MLA of Khemkaran, was among the absentees.

Amritsar Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Ravinder Singh, also Returning Officer of Amritsar North constituency, sources said, reached the PAP 9th Battalion on Sunday evening to carry out the inspection and spent a few hours before counting was done at 7:30 pm and 9 personnel were found absent.

The ADC submitted a detailed report to Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Basant Garg, who forwarded the report to the Punjab CEO.

Ravinder Singh said he was not authorised to share details of the report, but added that he had sent a comprehensive report, also mentioning the number of personnel currently allowed and attached to politicians in the region and has recommended that their conduct be watched.

The ADC said the battalion has a strength of “89 personnel”, including all ranks and physical verification of each personnel was carried out even though nearly the same number of personnel was present. He said it was during physical verification that the nine were found absent.

“There were different reasons for the personnel not being present for duty. One of the personnel was distributing his wedding cards. Other was away to take medicine,” said 9th Battalion Commandant Davinder Singh. “They were present when the counting was done around noon. It being a Sunday, yesterday, they went away,” he added.

“They were from different places, from Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts,” said the commandant, confirming that one of the securitymen withdrawn from Valtoha’s security cover was among those found absent.

“I do not remember the names of the personnel off hand. But, none was [earlier] attached to [Bikram Singh] Majithia Sahib,” said Davinder Singh. Asked to elaborate, he said, “There were allegations in the complaint to EC that the security personnel were attached to Majithia Sahib. But, none of them is from Majitha constituency.”

“They all reported for duty in the morning today,” the commandant said.

ASI Tarsem Singh, who was supposed to maintain the duty record of the personnel, said two of them were on their way to the battalion from other places after registering their movement.

The Amritsar DC was not available for comment.

“I have written to Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) for action against the Commandant and OASI (the official to maintain duty record),” said the CEO.