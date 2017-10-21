On Diwali, Mohali records most injuries followed by Dera Bassi

(Representational image/Files) (Representational image/Files)

As many as 27 persons suffered burn injuries during Diwali celebrations. The maximum injuries were reported in Mohali followed by Dera Bassi and Kharar. Doctors in civil hospitals in the district, however, said all the injuries were minor and not a single person was referred to other hospitals due to seriousness of their injuries.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mohali Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Surinder Singh said that 15 burn injuries were reported from the city on Diwali night but none of the people were seriously injured. He added that all of them were discharged after treatment. “Two persons including an eight-year-old boy Aditya suffered an injury on the eye but he was treated at the emergency ward of our hospital and discharged on Thursday night, the others who suffered injuries were also treated at the hospital,” he added. The SMO further said that the maximum who were injured were between the age group of 8 to 16 years.

In Dera Bassi total eight people, mostly minors suffered burn injuries. The officials of Dera Bassi civil hospital told Chandigarh Newsline that 7-year-old Khushi and Sulekh (12) suffered injuries in their eyes but it was not serious. Apart from them, one Madhav had suffered injuries on his face. Ten-year-old Abhishek also suffered a burn injury on his arms while 26-year-old Ashok Sharma sustained minor injuries.

Kharar Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr P P Ghuman said that four cases related to burn injuries were reported in their hospital, however, they were minor injuries and they were discharged after treatment.

