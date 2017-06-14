On cycle for 10 km, UP man carries body of 7-month-old

Brij Mohan taking body of his niece Poonam (Image Source: HT) Brij Mohan taking body of his niece Poonam (Image Source: HT)

A MAN had to carry the body of his seven-month-old niece, who was allegedly brought dead to the Kaushambi District Hospital on Monday, for 10 km on a bicycle to his village as his plea for an ambulance fell on deaf ears. Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against an ambulance driver and a doctor of the hospital for allegedly denying Brijmohan a vehicle to take the body to Malak Sadi village in Sirathu tehsil. The hospital has launched an inquiry while the District Magistrate has also ordered a probe, PTI reported. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Surendra Kumar Upadhyay said the child, Poonam, was brought to the hospital on Monday for treatment of diarrhoea. After check-up, Dr Vivek Kesarwani declared her dead on arrival.

However, PTI reported that the family claimed that Poonam was admitted to the hospital two days ago after she started vomiting, accompanied by loose motion. Poonam’s father Anant Kumar — a daily wage labourer — then left for Allahabad to arrange for money for her treatment, asking Brijmohan to look after her.

“Despite repeated pleas to the hospital, no vehicle was made available to carry her body. I had to borrow a bicycle,” PTI quoted Brijmohan. “The driver (of the ambulance) asked for money, saying that there is no fuel in the ambulance and they needed to pay for it,” the CMO said. However, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Deepak Singh denied that money was demanded from the family.

