BSF jawan Tej Bahadur after sacking: ‘Will appeal in High Court, hope I get justice’

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (Source: ANI) BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (Source: ANI)

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was sacked from service following a court martial enquiry, said on Wednesday that he is going to file an appeal in high court against his dismissal, as reported by news agency ANI. Maintaining that he was telling the truth regarding ‘poor food conditions’ served in the BSF, Yadav said he will approach the High Court against his dismissal from service. “Hope I get justice, I have full faith in judiciary,” he told ANI, adding, “This is what happens when you say the truth? Happening for years now.”

READ: BSF jawan Tej Bahadur who complained about food dismissed from service

Bahadur further said that not all Army officers are corrupt. “I am not saying all Army officers are corrupt, some are really concerned but 50 per cent of officers responsible for poor food conditions,” he is quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Summary Security Force Court (SSFC) at Samba dismissed Yadav for making ‘false allegations’ on social media regarding the quality of food instead of adhering to the Army’s grievance redressal mechanism. It observed that he ‘neglected’ obeying orders by possessing two mobile phones while on duty and also posting photographs in uniform on social media. Earlier in the day, a BSF spokesperson said he has been found guilty of committing an act prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force in which he made false allegations on social media regarding quality of food and did not adhere to formal grievance redressal mechanism of the force.

Yadav had earlier posted a video on the quality of food in the BSF, which went viral on social media. He had also alleged corruption in the force. In a series of four videos, Yadav posted visuals of a half burnt parantha and dal that is “more of turmeric and salt” and alleged corruption by senior officials.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd