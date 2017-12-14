On Anubrata’s use of ‘foul’ language: Not our culture to speak in such manner… goes against political courtesy, says Congress

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had sent a warning to her party leaders and asked them not to speak in foul language. Express photo by Subham Dutta. Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had sent a warning to her party leaders and asked them not to speak in foul language. Express photo by Subham Dutta.

Former state Congress president Pradeep Bhattacharya slammed Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal for repeatedly speaking in foul language and threatening violence.

Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharya said that it is not the political culture of West Bengal to speak in foul language. “It is not our culture to speak in such a manner. People of the state have a history of showing respect to each other. It is our tradition to speak in a decent manner. Now, some Trinamool Congress leaders are using slangs and speaking in a foul language. This goes against the political courtesy and we believe that the Trinamool leadership will take action against those who speak in such a manner,” the Congress leader said when asked to react on Mondal’s statements.

Speaking on the murder of Malda labourer Mohammed Afrazul in Rajasthan, TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal on Sunday had threatened to indulge in violence if somebody dared to kill a person from West

Bengal.

“We will not allow anyone to attack Muslims in Bengal. If such incident had taken place in my district then I would have burnt the culprit alive,” Mondal had said.

Following his statements, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had sent a warning to her party leaders and asked them not to speak in foul language.

