On anniversary of disappearance, Netaji kin to take out rally

Family members and followers of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are set to take out a rally in Kolkata Friday, the 72nd anniversary of his “disappearance”. At a press meet Thursday, they had alleged that police refused them permission for the rally and that they would proceed anyway. Later, Abhijit Ray, Bose’s grandnephew and co-convener of Open Platform for Netaji, said, “A senior officer called and said we are permitted to hold the rally.”

“It shows that permission was given at the last moment under pressure,” said Chandra Bose, BJP leader and grandnephew of Bose. A police officer said, “Permission was never denied. We had requested them to cut short the route so that traffic congestion can be avoided. Today, when we contacted them, they were okay with working out the route.”

