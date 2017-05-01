On agenda: Local body polls, campaigns to woo masses in Uttar Pradesh

Amit Shah, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Yogi Aditya Nath (PTI Photo) Amit Shah, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Yogi Aditya Nath (PTI Photo)

The BJP’s two-day state executive meeting — the first since it came to power in the state — is slated to begin on Monday, when the party will pass resolutions to “express gratitude” to voters and discuss preparations for the upcoming local body elections and other party campaigns planned on the birth anniversary year of ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay.

BJP state spokesperson Manoj Mishra said the party’s state office bearers will first meet on Monday to decide an agenda. He added that CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the meeting at 4 pm, whereas party national president Amit Shah will address its concluding session on Tuesday. The meeting will be held at the Scientific Convention Centre. Party state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said discussions will be held about the upcoming local body elections alongwith various campaigns like ‘Mera ghar BJP ka ghar’ — finalised to further the party’s reach among the masses.

“Special sessions will be held on Goods and Services Tax (GST) and BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app at the two-day meeting of the state working committee here. The party will also discuss on different aspects of the urban local bodies’ elections and frame its strategy. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will come up for discussion as well,” a senior UP BJP leader and member of the state working committee said. Sources said that a political resolution will be taken at the meeting, during which attendees are likely to deliberate upon the achievements of the Adityanath government will be praised and a pledge will be taken to popularise these works among the public with an eye on local body and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be attended by around 500 leaders including state party president Keshav Prasad Maurya, national vice-president in-charge Om Mathur, all union ministers and BJP national office bearers from UP. State executive members will also be told about resolutions passed in the party’s recent national executive meeting that took place in Bhubaneswar in April.Unlike in past meetings, there will be no proposal for any campaign against the government this time as the party is ruling both in the state and Centre. PTI INPUTS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now