On agenda for first UP Cabinet meet on April 4: Farmer loan waiver and other poll promises

Over a fortnight after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took oath, the much awaited first Cabinet meeting of the state government is set to take place on April 4, during which the proposal regarding waiving of farmers’ loans will be tabled.

Confirming the date of the meeting, Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar also said that other proposals besides the loan waiver will be finalised on Monday.

Sources said that proposals regarding recent decisions of the government related to its crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses as well as BJP’s poll promise of action against the land mafia could also be tabled at the meeting.

The new Cabinet ministers have had a meeting before. However, it was only an introductory one.

Sources said that the reason behind the delay in organising the first Cabinet meeting was a poll promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had while campaigning announced that a decision on the farmers’ loan waiver will be taken on the occasion.

Government sources said that the Cabinet may discuss a bunch of other proposals related to promises made by BJP in its election manifesto during the meeting as well, hence officials have been directed to go through the manifesto and draft proposals accordingly.

These might include improvement of power supply in view of the upcoming summer season.

According to officials, there are around 2.30 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh of whom, around 2.15 crore fall in the ‘small and marginal’ category. They had suffered losses due to natural calamities in the recent past and were unable to repay loans amounting to about Rs 62,000 crore.

As the figure is huge, the state government is mulling various options, including raising loans, to honour the saffron party’s commitment to waive the loans of small and marginal farmers.

A state finance department spokesman said Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal has already started deliberations with senior officials of his department in this regard.

The state government will have to pay the banks to waive the loans of small and marginal farmers and for that, it will have to either seek funds from the central government or raise loans on its own, the spokesman said.

Sources in the government said it would be difficult to handle the burden of loan waiver in a single financial year.

Some officers were of the opinion that a decision in this regard could be taken and a policy formulated later, but the chief minister had insisted that the decision be made once the policy was clear, so that there were no hurdles.

