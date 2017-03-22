On Adityanath’s website: poll on cow slaughter, blogs on ‘Hindu Rajya’

The website of Yogi Adityanath, the mahant of Gorakshnath Temple. He also has Facebook and Twitter accounts and a YouTube channel. The website of Yogi Adityanath, the mahant of Gorakshnath Temple. He also has Facebook and Twitter accounts and a YouTube channel.

At the “computer office” of Gorakshnath Mutt, Santosh Yadav is busy uploading the latest newspaper clippings about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his official website http://www.yogiadityanath.com. Content for the website — which has a home page that reads, “Hindu Rashtra ki sanchetna hai, is par prahar mahapralaya ko amantran hai (Hindu Rashtra is a special thought, any attack on it is inviting mass destruction) — is uploaded only after a green signal from the Gorakhpur MP”.

Yadav, who has a PG diploma in computer sciences, has his hands full. One of his responsibilities is handling the latest opinion poll on the website, which asks visitors: “Gau hatya rokne ke liye kathin kanoon banaya jana chahiye? (Should there be a strict law to stop cow slaughter?)”. Voters are also required to provide their contact numbers and names while submitting their answers. According to Yadav, the result of the poll, which was started around a month ago, is a “98 per cent yes”. He is now waiting to place the results before Adityanath, who is also Peethadishwar of Gorakshnath temple.

“My job is to place things before him. Maharaj makes the final decision. We hold a new opinion poll every 15 days to one month. Maharaj will decide whether we should continue with the same poll or start a new one,” says Santosh. In the past two days, he has received over 600 applications from people in Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal, wanting to work for Adityanath. According to those working at the computer centre, around 3,000 such applications had come in over the last three years, but in the past few days, they had received as many as 614 applications. The email division is working separately, replying to congratulatory messages from different parts of the country.

The computer centre staff are eagerly awaiting the new CM’s arrival for further instructions on what to do with the hundreds of messages the website receives each day, which they are yet to make public. “Vichar to bahut sare aa rahe hain. Par abhi hum upload nahi kar rahe. (Lots of opinions are coming in, but we are not uploading them yet) We will place them before Maharaj and he will decide,” says a staff member. Some of the new updates on the website include addition of the title “Mukhyamantri” before those of Peethadishwar and MP. A video of his swearing-in ceremony is also being uploaded.

A blog on the website speaks about issues taken up by Adityanath in the past. One of them is seeking intervention in the neighbouring country of Nepal to restore the status of “Hindu Rajya”. Under the title “Laton ke bhoot, baton se nahi mante”, one of the blogs on the website claims that it is necessary to safeguard the “Hindu Rashtra” status for Nepal for India’s safety. “Mao-vadi taakaton ki aar mein sakriya ho rahi Islami evam Isayi algaovadi takaton ko nistenaboot karne ke liye bharat jaise sehyogdar parosi ka sehyog hastakshep avashyak hai (To demolish the Muslim and Christian separatist forces working under the shield of Maoists, interference of a supportive neighbour like India is necessary).”

The social media-savvy Mahant of Gorakshnath Temple also has Facebook and Twitter accounts under the name “myogiadityanath” and a YouTube channel with all his latest videos. While one of the most watched clips on this channel shows him scolding a police officer in Gorakhpur, telling him publicly that dictatorship will not work in the temple town, his latest post on Facebook mentions that several things will soon be banned in Uttar Pradesh. “Uttar Pradesh mein bahut kuch band hone wala hai, jisse aaj tak janta pareshan rahi hai (A lot of things that the public is fed up of will be banned in Uttar Pradesh),” says the post he put up on Facebook on Tuesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now