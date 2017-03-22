On Adityanath’s website: Opinion poll on cow slaughter, blogs on ‘Hindu Rajya’

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo

At the computer office of Gorakshnath mutt, Santosh Yadav is busy uploading the latest newspaper clippings about CM Yogi Adityanath on his website “www.yogiadityanath.com”. Content for the site — which has a home page that reads, “Hindu Rashtra ki sanchetna hai, is par prahar mahapralaya ko amantran hai” (Hindu Rashtra is a special thought, any attack on it is inviting mass destruction) — is uploaded only after a green signal from the Gorakhpur MP.

Yadav, who holds a PG diploma in computer sciences, has his hands full. One of his responsibilities is handling the latest opinion poll on the website, which asks visitors: “Gau hatya rokne ke liye kathin kanoon banaya jana chahiye?” (Should there be a strict law to stop cow slaughter?). According to Yadav, the result of the poll, which was started around a month ago, is a “98 per cent yes”. He is now waiting to place the results before Adityanath.

“Maharaj takes the final decision. We hold a new opinion poll every 15 days to one month,” says Santosh. In the past two days, he has received over 600 applications from people of Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal wanting to work for Adityanath. According to those working in the computer office, around 3,000 such applications had come in over the last three years, but in the past few days, they had received as many as 614 applications.

The staff are eagerly awaiting the new CM’s arrival for instructions on what to do with the hundreds of messages the website receives each day. “Vichar to bahut sare aa rahe hain. Par abhi hum upload nahi kar rahe. (Lots of opinions are coming in but we are not uploading them yet) Maharaj will decide,” says a staff member.

Some of the new updates on the website — which was started long before Adityanath became CM — include addition of the title “Mukhyamantri” before those of Peethadishwar and MP. A video of his swearing-in ceremony is also being uploaded.

A blog on the website , titled “Laton ke bhoot, baton se nahi mante”, claims it is necessary to restore “Hindu Rashtra” status for Nepal for India’s safety. “Maovadi taakaton ki aar mein sakriya ho rahi Islami evam Isayi algaovadi takaton ko nistenaboot karne ke liye bharat jaise sehyogdar parosi ka sehyog hastakshep avashyak.. hai (To demolish the Muslim and Christian separatist forces working under the shield of Maoist forces, interference of a supportive neighbour like India is necessary),” says the blog. The social media-savvy Mahant of Gorakshnath Temple also has Facebook and Twitter accounts under the name “myogiadityanath” and a YouTube channel. While one of the most watched clips on this channel shows him scolding a police officer in Gorakhpur, telling him publicly that dictatorship will not work in the temple town, his latest post on Facebook mentions that several things will soon be banned in Uttar Pradesh.

It also speaks about how the CM plans to rid the state “bhrastachar” (corruption) “arajakta” (lawlessness) and “danga” (riots).

