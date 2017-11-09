On 90th birthday: L K Advani with family and books

Senior BJP leader L K Advani offering food to a blind student as he celebrates his 90th birthday, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Senior BJP leader L K Advani offering food to a blind student as he celebrates his 90th birthday, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

L K Advani, who turned 90 on Wednesday, was greeted by a stream of political leaders, party workers and journalists but the man who co-founded the BJP and made it a political force to reckon with is unlikely to campaign in Gujarat.

At his decked-up home, Advani’s daughter Pratibha was the gracious hostess, insisting that guests enjoy from the large spread of snacks. Advani, in a dhoti, kurta and a jacket, looked frail but seemed to enjoy every greeting.

Would he campaign for the BJP in his home state of Gujarat, where the BJP finds itself in a fierce battle with the Congress. “No! We are happier in this world,” Pratibha, who has increasingly become Advani’s voice, was quick in her response.

His earlier world, where he would be sought after or accompanied by the who’s who of the BJP and hundreds of party workers chanting his name, has changed. Now, his life is confined to books and travels with his daughter. He is currently reading Age of Anger by Pankaj Mishra.

They just returned from Varanasi. In September, they were on a holiday in Hong Kong. Today, the BJP is the world’s largest political party with over 11 crore members. The ideology of Hindutva, to which Advani had given political currency, is still the party’s ideology — although “development” is its dominant narrative. But Advani’s status has long changed.

Advani’s attempt to remain politically relevant has been doused by the Supreme Court order of reviving the criminal conspiracy charge against him in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Senior leaders of the BJP visited him on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was the first to reach Advani’s 30 Prithivraj Road residence, followed by Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ananth Kumar and Vijay Goel — all considered to be his proteges once.

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Jayant Sinha also visited him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on him in the evening, but party chief Amit Shah did not as he was in Gujarat to launch a signature campaign to mark anti-black money day.

From the Opposition side, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kamal Nath, Karan Singh, Sharad Yadav, Jay Panda, Rajiv Shukla and Amar Singh visited and greeted the senior leader.

Modi showered praise in a series of tweets. “I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life…. Advani Ji is a political stalwart, a leader who has distinguished himself through hard work and dedication towards our nation…. We BJP Karyakartas are fortunate to always receive the guidance of Advaniji. His efforts have contributed richly to the building of BJP,” he tweeted.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Happy Birthday, Advaniji. Have a lovely day.” However, party insiders said no one seeks advice or guidance from Advani now. The younger lot prefers not to be seen alonside any of the senior Margdarshak Mandal members as they fear such proximity could tell on their rise.

In Parliament, where Advani sits in the front row, ministers and MPs hardly converse with him. He attends proceedings diligently, rarely gets visitors in Parliament but is respectfully greeted by MPs of all parties on his way to his room.

Pratibha said he keeps meeting people at his residence. But party insiders said that not many from the galaxy of 13 chief ministers of the BJP and state ministers bother to call on him. “Nothing unusual in it,” said a central minister. “Everyone has his or her own time and Advaniji had his time. He has run his race very well too. I do not think it is right to say he is isolated now. People naturally flaunt their allegiance to those in positions.”

The song that was played by the DJ at the event was: “Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge, aye watan tere liye” from the film Karma.

