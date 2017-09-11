On 3-day trip, Amit Shah to lay down BJP Bengal roadmap

Amit Shah is scheduled to meet party leaders from the districts, heads of various party wings and the state core committee. Shah is also scheduled to meet families of party workers who have been victims of political violence in the state. (Phorto: PTI) Amit Shah is scheduled to meet party leaders from the districts, heads of various party wings and the state core committee. Shah is also scheduled to meet families of party workers who have been victims of political violence in the state. (Phorto: PTI)

Looking to prepare the roadmap for BJP in West Bengal, party president Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata Sunday night on a three-day trip. Shah is scheduled to hold meetings with party functionaries, industrialists and intellectuals during his trip. Party leaders in Bengal said they have prepared a detailed fact sheet of all Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The strength of various parties in each seat, including BJP, has been detailed, they said.

“Our national party president will hold a series of meetings and prepare the roadmap in Bengal. The panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in the state next year and then there is the Lok Sabha election in 2019. Our senior leaders will submit a presentation with details of each seat. Our strength and weakness and that of other political parties will also be detailed,” said a BJP leader.

Shah is scheduled to visit Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house on Monday and thereafter hold a closed-door meeting with state BJP leaders. He is scheduled to meet party leaders from the districts, heads of various party wings and the state core committee.

Shah is also scheduled to meet families of party workers who have been victims of political violence in the state.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP bagged 17.2 per cent of the vote share in West Bengal, but managed to win only two seats. “We are in a better position as compared to the last Lok Sabha election. But there is a lot to do in the state which is also important from the national point of view. Rising fundamentalism and breakdown of law and order in the state are concerns for the party on a national level,” said a BJP leader.

