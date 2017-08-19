Omar seeks special Assembly session to discuss Article 35A

The demand by Omar came days after members of civil society and a group of politicians urged the government for a special session. The demand by Omar came days after members of civil society and a group of politicians urged the government for a special session.

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah on Friday sought a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislature to discuss Article 35 A of the Constitution, which accords special rights and privileges to permanent residents of the state.

The demand by Omar came days after members of civil society and a group of politicians urged the government for a special session. A three-judge bench of Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by two women of Jammu and Kashmir origin who have challenged Article 35 A, saying it discriminates against women.

Omar in his written statement added that the special session should be called to frame an appropriate response to counter any narrative with regard to tampering or repealing Article 35A. “The issue is of vital importance to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, as abrogation of Article 35A will have serious ramifications,” he wrote. ens

