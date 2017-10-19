Omar Abdullah thanks Modi for spending Diwali in Gurez, asks for mobile connectivity in the area

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah thanked PM Narendra Modi for visiting Gurez on Thursday Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah thanked PM Narendra Modi for visiting Gurez on Thursday

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for spending Diwali in Gurez along the Line of Control (LoC) and urged him to gift mobile connectivity to the people of the area on the festive occasion in a series of tweets. He also asked the Prime Minister to construct a tunnel under the Razdan Pass, which is located at a height of 3,300 metres.

Modi, along with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, arrived in the Gurez sector on Thursday morning to celebrate Diwali with the troops posted in the forward area close to the LoC. “Thank you for celebrating #Diwali with the people & troops in #Gurez. Please gift the people and troops a tunnel under Razdan pass @PMOIndia,” Omar wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Physical and mobile connectivity would be your biggest gifts to the area this Diwali jenab. #HappyDiwali @narendramodi Sahib,” he tweeted. “You will have noticed that you can’t tweet from there sir. That’s because there is no data and almost no mobile service. Please do help with it,” he added.

